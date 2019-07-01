Fastenal Co Forward Split With (FAST) Holder Wedgewood Partners Decreased Its Holding by $20.45 Million; Republic Services (RSG) Share Price Rose While Hilton Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (RSG) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 20,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 290,914 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38M, up from 270,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 369,401 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co Forward Split With (FAST) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 319,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.53 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Forward Split With for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.54. About 2.58M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on July, 10. They expect $0.37 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FAST’s profit will be $211.87 million for 21.99 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $624,999 was sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann. Shares for $302,550 were sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $150,000 was made by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Com holds 0.02% or 184,223 shares in its portfolio. 42,354 are held by Laffer Invs. 21,943 were reported by Hartline Invest Corporation. Taylor Frigon Management Llc, California-based fund reported 24,233 shares. 98,936 are held by Riverpark. Atria Invests Ltd Liability holds 4,534 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd invested in 0.56% or 36,837 shares. First Republic Invest Management Incorporated has 46,141 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Company owns 93,705 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 0.13% or 245,703 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Group Inc Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.26% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). L & S Advisors Inc invested in 0.18% or 20,723 shares. 571,929 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Baxter Bros, Connecticut-based fund reported 13,949 shares. Essex Limited Liability Com invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. arms makers see booming European demand as threats multiply – Nasdaq” on June 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Salesforce Earnings After Close: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Small Cap Stocks With Growth AND Value – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IBM & Trifacta to Jointly Develop Data Preparation Tool – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Be Fooled by Chewy’s Subscription Revenue Metric – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $581,220 activity.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (Prn) (VNQ) by 14,845 shares to 185 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Republic Services (RSG) CEO Donald Slager on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Republic Services sues Mallinckrodt in wake of EPA plan for landfill – St. Louis Business Journal” published on October 24, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Republic Services Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Republic Services (RSG) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Gabelli Asset Fund 1st Quarter Shareholder Commentary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Creative Planning holds 0% or 13,584 shares. 39,096 were reported by Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 349,190 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 27,664 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Natixis holds 0.11% or 214,794 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 436,626 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. First Finance In holds 2,500 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.08% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 2,177 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Oakworth Cap Inc reported 953 shares.