Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake Upped by Liberty Capital Management Inc; Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holder Dynamic Capital Management LTD Has Cut Holding by $1.04 Million as Stock Value Rose

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 38,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 77,559 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 38,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 2.09 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 11,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $145.41. About 115,120 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Reinhart Prtnrs has 1.18% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 12,677 shares. Boston accumulated 42,085 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 694,015 are held by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 9,223 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 370,001 shares. 1,467 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm owns 0.04% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 16,347 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 19,097 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Daiwa Secs accumulated 21,099 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 160,752 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd invested in 40 shares. 9,622 are owned by Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 15.67 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Financial reported 1,158 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 301,972 shares. 48,274 are held by Amg Funds Limited Co. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 25,785 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.6% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Missouri-based Parkside State Bank Tru has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2,080 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 8,525 shares. Moreover, Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp has 0.67% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 457,112 shares. Ironwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.45% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 17,491 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 21,828 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon owns 0.28% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 31.43 million shares. 956,197 are owned by Quantum Cap Mgmt Ltd Com Nj.