Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake Upped by Ashmore Wealth Management Llc; Consonance Capital Management LP Increases Position in Omeros (OMER)

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Omeros Corp (OMER) by 43.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 927,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.97% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.89 million, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Omeros Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $805.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 190,610 shares traded. Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) has declined 24.60% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OMER News: 15/05/2018 – OMEROS’ PATH TO OMS721 APPROVAL; 12/04/2018 – OMIDRIA® Added to Veterans Health Administration National Formulary; 11/04/2018 – OMEROS CORP – AMENDED ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH CERTAIN AFFILIATES OF CRG LP; 11/04/2018 – OMEROS CORP – UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, OMEROS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $45.0 MLN ON OR BEFORE MAY 20, 2018; 24/05/2018 – OMEROS – LUPIN GRANTED LICENSE TO MAKE, SELL GENERIC VERSION OF OMIDRIA BETWEEN PERMITTED LAUNCH DATE & LATEST EXPIRATION OF CO’S U.S. PATENTS; 23/03/2018 OMEROS CORP OMER.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $30; 11/04/2018 – OMEROS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDED $45M ON OR BEFORE MAY 20; 24/05/2018 – OMEROS CORP – LUPIN IS GRANTED NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-SUBLICENSABLE WAIVER OF CO’S PEDIATRIC EXCLUSIVITY FOR OMIDRIA UNTIL AT LEAST APRIL 23, 2034; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 22/04/2018 – DJ Omeros Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMER)

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 71.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 684,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.52M, up from 958,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 2.36 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 73,931 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $149.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Savara Inc by 1.53 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 1,104 shares valued at $33,264 was made by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 364,071 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $104.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 411,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47M shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

