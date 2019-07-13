Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake Raised by Ensemble Capital Management Llc; As Ehealth (EHTH) Shares Rose, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Cut Its Holding

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.36. About 535,908 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 1228.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 102,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,030 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 8,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 7.80M shares traded or 66.44% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,500 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa reported 241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Perceptive Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 289,857 shares. Moreover, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And has 1.34% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 30,000 shares. Archon Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Kbc Gp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 41,134 shares. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 246,779 shares. Us Savings Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 36 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 2.92 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). California-based Hawk Ridge Mngmt LP has invested 0.5% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 113,608 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Par Cap owns 0.61% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 531,142 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 13,700 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. Hein LeLand J sold $2.49 million worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $150,000 was made by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN on Tuesday, January 29. Lisowski Sheryl Ann also sold $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.