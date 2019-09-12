Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake Maintained by Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Raised Incyte (INCY) Position by $1.41 Million

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 16,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 47,697 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 30,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $78.48. About 694,155 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING SAFETY DATA INADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 4 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 23/04/2018 – LILLY, INCYTE DRUG WINS FDA ADVISORY PANEL BACKING FOR LOW DOSE; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 10-Yes 5-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company's stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 4.02 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Purchase Incyte Corporation At $62.50, Earn 12.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Incyte (INCY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oppenheimer likes Incyte in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADSK, INCY – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Steelcase SILQ Chair Honored with Fast Company 2019 Innovation by Design Award – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Argentina could avoid default if economy recovers fast enough -Stiglitz – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Viasat Partners ReadyNet for Digital Inclusion in Jamaica – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paylocity Receives Four Awards Recognizing Rapid Growth and Workplace Excellence – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Time to Claim the Prize? Home Builder Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

