Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake Maintained by Court Place Advisors Llc; Vanguard Group Continues to Hold Stake in Exlservice Holdings (EXLS)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 7,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231.18M, up from 3.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 136,958 shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees Deal Closing in Next 3 Month; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.: EXL DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 12,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 24,290 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $792,000, up from 12,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold EXLS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 30.92 million shares or 0.73% more from 30.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Fenimore Asset Mngmt reported 0.41% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Bernzott Capital has 3.56% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 447,706 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.02% or 27,402 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 671 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,921 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 60,429 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 26 shares. Principal Fincl Gp holds 0.03% or 496,662 shares. Moreover, Ruggie Capital Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 27 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 114,773 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 18,152 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 25,438 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 179,867 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $9.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 221,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chem Bancshares stated it has 29,862 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Captrust Fincl invested in 0% or 3,868 shares. North Star Investment reported 10,000 shares. 1.91M were accumulated by Madison Inv Hldg Inc. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited reported 0.03% stake. Td Management Ltd owns 1,530 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.02% or 74,762 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 22,518 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stifel Finance Corp owns 1.24M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Bamco has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 32,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.01% or 49,889 shares in its portfolio. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Co reported 2.62% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Regions Fin stated it has 51,596 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Court Place Advisors Llc, which manages about $189.65M and $254.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,264 shares to 64,661 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.