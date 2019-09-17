Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake Lifted by Provident Investment Management Inc; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stock Price Rose While Marathon Partners Equity Management Increased Stake by $1.24 Million

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 555,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.87M, up from 576,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 953,648 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 417,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15 million, up from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 67,626 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,870 shares to 43,991 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,829 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 1,104 shares valued at $33,264 was bought by Ancius Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willis Inv Counsel holds 348,100 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested 0.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Clearbridge Invests, New York-based fund reported 14,578 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp reported 1.75M shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 280 shares. Davenport & Ltd stated it has 22,916 shares. Oakworth Capital has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bb&T stated it has 16,749 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 8,880 shares. Carroll Assoc reported 5,575 shares stake. Turtle Creek Asset Management invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.24% or 456,944 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 46,876 shares. Capital Invest Ser Of America Inc has invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 302,145 shares.

