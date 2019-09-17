Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake Increased by Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management; At&T (T) Stake Boosted by Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 2.52 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 22816.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 254,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 255,293 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55M, up from 1,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 24.00M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $219.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 15,743 shares to 18,973 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 3,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,164 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,000 shares worth $28,990 on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CVS: Fundamentals Matter – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stocks Rise on Trade Hopes – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Not so fast: U.S. CDC isn’t ready to blame illicit ‘street vapes’ for illnesses – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zoom’s Rapid-Fire Growth Continues – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase SILQ Chair Honored with Fast Company 2019 Innovation by Design Award – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T updates strategy at BofA conference – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shopify Launches CBD Business In The US: ‘Shopify Didn’t Get Into CBD; CBD Got Into Retail’ – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T, Starz sign carriage agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: T, UBER, LYFT, IWM, RH – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 108,498 shares to 403,623 shares, valued at $96.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 110,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,529 shares, and cut its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

