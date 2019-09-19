Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake Has Increased by Bright Rock Capital Management Llc; Somerville Kurt F Upped Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $1.60 Million

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 56.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 18,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 50,800 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 million, up from 32,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 4.92 million shares traded or 10.33% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 843 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,221 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 2,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.54M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 02/05/2018 – Google launches its competitor to Amazon’s Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at the annual MARS conference; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR IS MOVING ITS INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $313.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 5,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intersect Capital Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 9,024 shares. Moreover, Summit Asset Management Ltd has 0.13% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,356 shares. 76,337 are owned by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Ironwood Counsel Limited Com stated it has 0.51% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Lc Oh holds 0.23% or 10,391 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Cap Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 750,651 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 193,050 shares. Oppenheimer And Communication Incorporated owns 74,565 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Franklin Inc reported 399,108 shares stake. The Virginia-based Hendershot Invs has invested 2.28% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Parthenon Ltd Company stated it has 301,972 shares. Natixis LP invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Van Eck holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1,106 shares. Daiwa Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 22,354 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 1,104 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $33,264.

