Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake Has Boosted by Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp; As Ansys (ANSS) Market Value Rose, Cookson Peirce & Co Has Lifted by $2.35 Million Its Position

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 478.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 11,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 13,915 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, up from 2,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $210.49. About 325,351 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 359,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 719,172 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.44 million, up from 360,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 1.91 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Subaru Corporation and ANSYS Power the Future of Hybrid Electric Vehicle Design – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ANSYS Names Julie Murphy as Vice President of Human Resources – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for Apple, Exxon Mobil & AT&T – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS and Edge Case Research Transform Autonomous Vehicle Artificial Intelligence – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT) by 7,404 shares to 182,356 shares, valued at $37.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 3,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,895 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 2,626 shares to 74,436 shares, valued at $14.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 106,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,073 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

