Fastenal Co (FAST) Shares Declined While Sequent Asset Management Upped Holding; First Trust Advisors LP Has Raised Position in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (CTB)

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (CTB) by 75.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 28,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 65,113 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 37,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 571,771 shares traded or 56.38% up from the average. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR ANNUAL UNIT VOLUME GROWTH IN LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Profit Falls Amid Difficult Industry Conditions; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER – AT INVESTOR DAY, MANAGEMENT DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10 PCT TO 14 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Tread Wisely™, Cooper Tire’s Safety Program for Young Drivers, Kicks Off Collaboration with DoSomething.org for National Tire Safety Week, May 21-28; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects to Generate Full-Yr Unit Volume Growth on Consolidated Basis Vs. 2017; 04/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Declares 185th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $200M-$220M; 16/05/2018 – Coopertire.com Earns Best Manufacturing Website Award in Internet Advertising Competition; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire CFO Ginger Jones to Retire as a Full-Time Executive Later This Year; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Pursuing Joint Action Plan With Key Distributors

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 5.46M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold CTB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 1.35% more from 48.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 1.20 million shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 219,825 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl owns 617,042 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc owns 16,455 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 102,754 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Principal Fincl Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Putnam Invs Ltd reported 92,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 57,411 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 513,517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 299,700 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Management owns 21,124 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0.02% or 8,906 shares. 592,037 were accumulated by Kennedy Cap. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Tudor Inv Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 18,095 shares.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $53.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 11,024 shares to 5,337 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 21,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,632 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 70,277 shares. 22,016 were accumulated by Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Sequent Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,236 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Girard Prns Ltd owns 54,270 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.47% or 80,000 shares. Glob Endowment Management Lp holds 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 14,060 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 3.83M shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 3.13M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 79,564 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alta Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 7,316 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 32,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cibc Markets Corporation holds 0.03% or 119,526 shares in its portfolio.