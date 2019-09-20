Fastenal Co (FAST) Shares Declined While Roundview Capital Has Upped Stake; Salzhauer Michael Has Boosted Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $5.01 Million

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 36,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 73,664 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 36,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 1.62 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 530.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 36,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 43,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97 million, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 1.39M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,494 shares to 14,406 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 264,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,400 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Decatur Mngmt has invested 1.74% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Focused Wealth Management accumulated 26 shares or 0% of the stock. 543,000 are held by Cincinnati Financial. Dean Investment Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.45% or 23,084 shares in its portfolio. 10,424 are held by Washington. Kbc Nv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 65,560 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,454 shares. Schulhoff & Company reported 4,716 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 133,212 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,495 shares. Beacon stated it has 3,064 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt reported 4,153 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc reported 521,662 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Inc has 2.45% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.01% or 709 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications reported 49,889 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 151,687 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Management owns 2.98 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 5,910 shares. Stearns Fincl Grp reported 0.07% stake. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 12,582 shares. Armstrong Henry H Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 28,655 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation has 51,596 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 116,590 shares. Kepos LP reported 82,291 shares. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated holds 9,567 shares. Haverford Trust Communications stated it has 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 57,312 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc owns 474,255 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Harvey Ltd Llc holds 3.84% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 700,024 shares.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $444.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,751 shares to 38,170 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,669 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Princeton New Jersey.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.