Fastenal Co (FAST) Shares Declined While American Research & Management Lifted by $505,760 Its Holding; Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Holder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Cut Its Position by $509,688

American Research & Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 15,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 31,610 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, up from 15,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 14,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 17,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643,000, down from 31,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 1.26 million shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Rev $220.2M; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.53M for 14.06 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 4,803 shares to 22,365 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 4,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 11,669 shares. Parkside State Bank & Tru has invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Two Sigma Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 5,999 shares. Moreover, Legg Mason Incorporated has 4.03% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 1,435 shares. Signaturefd Llc has 344 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Cypress Cap Management Limited (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 17,637 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 4,867 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 75,355 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 1.79 million shares. Stifel reported 131,993 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv accumulated 233 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Bank N A Mo owns 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 59,328 shares. Proshare Llc accumulated 394,987 shares. 19,417 were reported by Toth Financial Advisory. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 76,984 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 10,800 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP invested in 182 shares or 0% of the stock. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 14,200 shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 6.78M shares or 1.9% of the stock. Legacy Capital Prtnrs accumulated 8,570 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Co owns 45,362 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 410,391 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com has 7,494 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cim Ltd Liability Corp reported 18,366 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $334.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,265 shares to 36,661 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,433 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

