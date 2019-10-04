Fastenal Co. (FAST) Shareholder Yorktown Management & Research Co Trimmed Stake; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Increased as Share Value Rose

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 85.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $130.5. About 70,327 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST) by 69.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 44,169 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sabal Company holds 2,561 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ltd owns 2,234 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 1,376 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.08% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Wade G W & Inc invested 0.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 44,476 were reported by Amalgamated State Bank. The New York-based Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 34,255 shares. Montag A Incorporated reported 7,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 18,079 shares. Ameriprise holds 5.19 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.18% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 423,059 shares. Tdam Usa has 11,980 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 168,919 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The invested in 45,653 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Submissions Open for 2020 FIS Impact Awards Program – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Worldpay Shares Surged 60.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44M for 21.69 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,990 was made by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA): Is It Growing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple, Marathon Petroleum And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RIAs May Be Growing Too Fast – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Geron +12.7% on fast-track designation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $264.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. by 61,000 shares to 81,000 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 14,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Lci Industries.