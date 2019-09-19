Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Yhb Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $1.01 Million; Premier Asset Managment Has Upped Its Position in Fortinet (FTNT) as Share Value Declined

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 67,086 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, up from 35,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 2.45M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 27,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 172,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.26 million, up from 144,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $78.43. About 674,514 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet Enters Oversold Territory (FTNT) – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Fortinet Inc: A Great Cybersecurity Growth Story Set to Explode Higher – Profit Confidential” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How Palo Alto Networks Is Lifting the Cybersecurity Industry – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Secure Telenor Sweden’s SD-WAN Services – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA): Is It Growing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nuance Automotive Named Honoree in Fast Company’s 2019 Innovation by Design Awards – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Micron, JPMorgan Chase and Fastenal – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Freedom Mobile Launches Fast LTE Network in Prince George with Special Offer On Big Gig Unlimited Plans and Absolute Zero Deal – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Recent IPO In The Market’s Hottest Sector – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 1,000 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $28,990 were bought by Ancius Michael J.

