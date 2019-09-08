Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Wellington Management Group Llp Decreased Position by $1.26 Million; New South Capital Management Position in Dish Network Class A (DISH) Has Increased by $5.55 Million as Market Value Declined

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 179,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.48M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 2.54 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 19,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 3.81M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245.09M, down from 3.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 3.67M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. On Monday, August 5 ERGEN CHARLES W bought $15.72 million worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 500,005 shares. DEFRANCO JAMES had bought 300,000 shares worth $9.35M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Company Ltd Liability Company reported 1,200 shares. Nordea Invest Ab reported 0% stake. Nomura Hldgs reported 310,533 shares stake. Mad River owns 27,812 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blair William & Communication Il has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 22,119 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd invested in 0.12% or 3,201 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 7,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 30,542 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 32,634 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 1.83 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Assoc LP has invested 0.1% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Centurylink Mgmt has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Loews Corp holds 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 10,000 shares. Principal Grp stated it has 338,770 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insider Weekends: The Fertittas Add To Their Red Rock Resorts Stake – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Dish Network Jumps, Lyft Stock Leaps as Dow Jones Industrial Average Rebounds – Barron’s” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TiVoâ€™s Upcoming Edge DVR Detailed in New Leak – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars.Com Inc by 38,583 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $50.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 133,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.95M shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 14,510 shares to 69,774 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Falcon Minerals Corp by 79,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clarkston Prns Lc has 2.26% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 24,233 were accumulated by Taylor Frigon Limited Liability Com. Stephens Ar invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Amer Intl Group holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 343,595 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 26,558 shares. 17,831 are owned by Shell Asset Mgmt. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.26 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Schwartz Counsel invested in 52,500 shares. Td Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 344,618 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Johnson Financial Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dnb Asset Management As reported 54,455 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 8,582 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 6,225 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Oil Company Is Pounding the Table That Its Stock Is Cheap – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Add Abbott (ABT) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fastenal (FAST) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TGLS vs. FAST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.