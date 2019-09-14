Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; As Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Shares Declined, Holder Palladium Partners Trimmed Position by $336,897

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 20,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 45,116 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 24,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 8,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 15,857 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $661,000, down from 24,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 4.04 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP SEES OIL DEMAND PLATEAU, NOT PEAK OIL DEMAND; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Expects Organic Capex Between $15B-$16B in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weak sterling boosts FTSE 100 after sharp slowdown in UK GDP; 27/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- BP CEO ROBERT DUDLEY SAYS OIL INDUSTRY IS BETTER BALANCED AT $60/BARREL THAN $100/BARREL; 29/03/2018 – AUSTRIAN FX HOUSEHOLD CREDIT DOWN 370 BP TO 10.8% OF TOTAL; 11/05/2018 – BP: Investment Opportunities Include Electric Vehicles, Batteries; 29/05/2018 – Vitol to float Viva Energy stake in $2.3 bln IPO; 04/04/2018 – Mesothelioma Compensation Center Now Offers a Trans-Alaska Pipeline or Prudhoe Bay Worker with Mesothelioma Immediate Access to the Nation’s Top Lawyers for a Better Compensation Settlement; 16/04/2018 – BP U.S. LOWER 48 OPERATING COSTS SHOULD REMAIN SAME: LOONEY

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $144.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 4,780 shares to 6,434 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc Com (NYSE:AZO) by 1,047 shares to 8,477 shares, valued at $9.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 7,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL).