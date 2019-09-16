Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Parthenon Has Raised Holding; Us Bancorp De Lifted Its Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Market Value Declined

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 16,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.72M, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 3.56 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BMS GRANTED CO NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE, ROYALTY-FREE LICENSE UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO USE YERVOY IN TRIAL; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:45 PM; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:45 PM; 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR – FIRST TRIAL TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF EVERY 3-WEEK SCHEDULE OF NKTR-214 WITH ORAL DAILY DOSES OF TAK-659 IN PATIENTS WITH NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 151,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 301,972 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84M, up from 150,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 1.85M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $35.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 7,286 shares to 32,750 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fnb Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 34,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,806 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Limited Company reported 27,066 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Covington Cap reported 0.4% stake. Btc Incorporated reported 85,306 shares. Deprince Race Zollo holds 477,121 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il has 40,296 shares. 34,044 are owned by Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 442,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Daiwa holds 66,269 shares. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 0.29% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 39,913 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0.29% or 4.17M shares. Moreover, Forbes J M & Company Llp has 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 11,525 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability has 0.32% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Interstate Bank & Trust accumulated 104,028 shares. Accredited Investors invested in 0.15% or 17,201 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of stock was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 5,910 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.1% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,599 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 13.74M shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated holds 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 6,311 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab reported 2.98 million shares. Menta Lc invested in 0.3% or 21,500 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.08 million shares. Zacks Inv Management accumulated 208,478 shares. Syntal Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 19,017 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Equity has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 90,720 shares. Diversified Strategies Limited Liability, Louisiana-based fund reported 154,115 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0.1% or 1.24M shares. Webster Bancshares N A invested in 133,603 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Llc reported 24,290 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L..