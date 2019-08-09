Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Park Presidio Capital Has Decreased Its Holding; Covanta Hldg (CVA) Share Value Declined While Eventide Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. About 491,869 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.80M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 2.17 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $14.91 million for 38.14 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -168.75% EPS growth.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magenta Therapeutics Inc by 419,431 shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $49.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 216,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Covanta Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Southern Co. (SO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Newest Favorite Stocks for Serious Upside in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44 million for 20.71 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 11, 2019 : DAL, FAST – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fastenal Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “10 Rare Bargain Stocks I’ve Got My Eye Onâ€¦ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fifth Third Financial Bank accumulated 9,763 shares. 16,811 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Stock Yards Bancshares stated it has 4,542 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Fil Ltd reported 24,342 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 28,683 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 3,717 shares. Laffer Invests has 42,354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 994,109 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 93,705 shares. Chilton Investment Com Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 26,073 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 265,801 shares.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $856.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $58.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 sales for $2.97 million activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. 39,583 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $2.49M were sold by Hein LeLand J. $624,999 worth of stock was sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann on Thursday, February 14.