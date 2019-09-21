Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Nottingham Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $364,448; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder New England Private Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Stake

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 6,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 11,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 22,778 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, up from 11,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.59 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought $33,264.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The reported 0.14% stake. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 31,024 shares. Kepos Cap Lp invested in 82,291 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0.06% stake. The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv stated it has 2.00M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 1.20 million shares. Whitnell & Com invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ameritas Ptnrs holds 32,173 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 601,818 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Invest has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hills National Bank has 1.55% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 183,898 shares. Diamond Hill Cap invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 17,883 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 110,371 shares.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20 million and $595.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE) by 5,653 shares to 48,220 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 16,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,858 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

