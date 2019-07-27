Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Decreased Position by $354,560 as Stock Price Rose; Donald Smith & Company Has Upped Position in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by $1.16 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 47.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 5,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,225 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, down from 11,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 2.83M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, up from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $488.52M market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 68,788 shares traded. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 58.23% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL CAPACITY +5.2% Y/Y IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘B’ Rating On Avianca Holdings; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Liquidity; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avianca Holdings S.A.’s IDRs at ‘B’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 10/05/2018 – AVIANCA 1Q OPER REV. $1.17B; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Avianca Holdings Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA RENEGOTIATING DELIVERY OF NEW AIRCRAFT FROM 2020-22:CEO; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.’S IDRS AT ‘B’; OUTLOOK REVI; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Leverage

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) by 12.63M shares to 6.68 million shares, valued at $17.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 149,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,993 shares, and cut its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. Shares for $2.49 million were sold by Hein LeLand J on Tuesday, February 12. $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann. The insider DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold 2,500 shares worth $150,000. Ancius Michael J also bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, July 18.

