Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Assurant (AIZ) Market Valuation Rose While York Capital Management Global Advisors Lowered Position by $4.94 Million

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 46,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 203,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.64 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $125.66. About 161,419 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 1.22 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 61.32% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $104.54M for 18.37 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold AIZ shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 0.74% less from 54.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 11,692 shares. Westpac Corporation owns 3,907 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 801,318 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 10,315 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 141,602 shares. Lyrical Asset Mngmt LP reported 2.73% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Asset Mngmt One Limited has 0.02% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 113,200 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Company owns 4,714 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Limited accumulated 17,634 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 10,892 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Assetmark stated it has 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 160,126 shares to 3.76 million shares, valued at $260.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 133.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Usa Fincl Portformulas accumulated 118,827 shares or 3.83% of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stewart Patten Company Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 6,200 shares. 463 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Invesco owns 13.74M shares. Baxter Bros accumulated 27,298 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Prudential Public Llc has 14,310 shares. Hartford Invest Management Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 64,317 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 182 shares. Moreover, State Bank has 0.28% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Envestnet Asset holds 0.02% or 595,772 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 226,376 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Yhb Investment Advisors accumulated 67,086 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 100,638 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 1.23 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $219.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc New (NYSE:DAL) by 23,286 shares to 5,076 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 3,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,164 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).