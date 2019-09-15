Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Ironwood Investment Counsel Upped Position by $526,208 as Stock Price Declined; Botty Investors Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $498,960; Stock Declined

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 9,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 16,325 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $893,000, down from 25,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 11.62 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 16,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 40,867 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,214 were reported by Wespac Advsr Lc. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Reilly Advsrs Limited Company has 1,518 shares. Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested 0.61% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 26 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First Allied Advisory Serv reported 8,331 shares. Bessemer Gru, a New Jersey-based fund reported 57,452 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). De Burlo Inc reported 147,700 shares. State Street owns 30.48 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 326,093 shares. 2.45M were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. The Georgia-based Aurora Counsel has invested 0.86% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 5,365 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burns J W Com Ny reported 0.25% stake. 76,565 are held by Intersect Capital Ltd Co. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership accumulated 845 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt has invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Inv Advisors, a Indiana-based fund reported 35,450 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc has invested 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dnb Asset As reported 598,993 shares stake. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Davidson Invest stated it has 684,556 shares or 3.9% of all its holdings. Lederer And Assoc Invest Counsel Ca holds 1.68% or 33,400 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Yacktman Asset Mgmt LP has invested 3.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 817,636 shares. Benin Mngmt Corp accumulated 33,151 shares. Ancora Limited Com reported 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).