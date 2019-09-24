Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Greenleaf Trust Has Raised Holding; Cadence Capital Management Holding in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Raised by $1.97 Million

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 44,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 467,052 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.87M, up from 422,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 703,405 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 57.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 14,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 40,114 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 25,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 3.37M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Philippine fast food specialist Jollibee hungry to expand in U.S., China – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA): Is It Growing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), A Stock That Climbed 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zoom’s Rapid-Fire Growth Continues – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Snap a Camera Company? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 16,966 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,206 shares. 22,016 were accumulated by Cadence Management Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.09% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 95,299 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 806,583 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 213,443 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,434 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 98,783 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.12% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Perkins Management Inc owns 10,900 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 0.02% or 40,114 shares. Bellecapital Intll Limited accumulated 162,424 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 2.74 million shares.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8,699 shares to 36,450 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 2,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,004 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Intermediate Gov/Credit Bond Etf (GVI).

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQM Midstream: 10% Dividend Growth, An Opportunity That Does Not Surface Every Day – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EQM Midstream Partners Announces Strategic, Bolt-on Acquisition – Business Wire” published on March 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQM Midstream ‘unlikely’ to complete Mountain Valley pipeline in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQT Midstream Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.