Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Has Upped Stake; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Cognios Capital Increased Its Stake by $1.03 Million

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 19,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 94,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15 million, up from 74,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 89.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 11,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 23,674 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $772,000, up from 12,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Limited Com accumulated 6,347 shares. Moreover, Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 2.40 million are held by Keybank Association Oh. 38,034 are held by Vision Cap Management Inc. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 30,354 shares. 8,765 are held by Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.24% or 14,032 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Callahan Ltd stated it has 1.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Waddell Reed Inc holds 566,608 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Com has invested 1.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lesa Sroufe invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boothbay Fund Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Co accumulated 6,275 shares. Scott And Selber reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co Cap Usd0.0375 (NYSE:CPB) by 12,483 shares to 52,501 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,566 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alta Capital Limited Co holds 0.01% or 7,316 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Equity Research has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 90,720 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 0.67% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cullinan has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wells Fargo Communication Mn has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Waddell Reed Fincl stated it has 4.22 million shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.24% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Company holds 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 267,950 shares. Cap City Tru Fl holds 0.62% or 46,239 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 774 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 2.72M shares or 0.03% of the stock. 19,417 were reported by Toth Advisory. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc holds 111,120 shares. North Star Mngmt Corp holds 0.04% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id reported 1.37% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 85,382 shares to 689,548 shares, valued at $50.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 19,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,541 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).