Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder First Hawaiian Bank Trimmed Stake as Stock Rose; As Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Share Value Rose, Pacad Investment LTD Boosted by $404,840 Its Position

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 872.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,780 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 195,986 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 8,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,734 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 24,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 1.68M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,930 shares to 5,650 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 7,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,710 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Waters Parkerson & Limited Co invested in 1.07% or 216,546 shares. Moreover, Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 6,042 shares. Metropolitan Life owns 0.03% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 20,643 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab accumulated 271,456 shares. Aqr Limited Co holds 0.05% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 879,070 shares. Rothschild Inv Il has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 4,062 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Kbc Nv owns 165,609 shares. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 9,123 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company reported 21,621 shares. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Umb Bancorp N A Mo has invested 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability accumulated 375 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $604,857 activity.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,929 shares to 125,941 shares, valued at $14.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL) by 9,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 89,324 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kistler has 290 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Hengehold Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Sei Investments owns 63,985 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 12,058 were reported by Davenport Ltd Liability. Fincl Counselors holds 3,407 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 7,900 shares. 130,439 were reported by Da Davidson And. Girard Prns Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,234 shares. Bamco New York has 1.06M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 1.78 million shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,659 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Telemus Limited Liability Company owns 20,101 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $624,999 were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann on Thursday, February 14. Hein LeLand J sold $2.49M worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $150,000 were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN.

