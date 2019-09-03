Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Cantillon Capital Management Has Cut Position by $694,848 as Stock Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Riverbridge Partners Has Lifted Its Holding

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 11,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 799,519 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.30M, up from 787,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.72. About 5.51M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 10,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 3.23 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.76M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 885,793 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $201.37 million for 20.75 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell & Com reported 0.18% stake. Proshare Llc reported 214,442 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 554,965 shares. Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company accumulated 28.08% or 666,000 shares. Da Davidson And invested 0.14% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cetera Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cleararc Capital Inc has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 90,679 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 159,946 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 0.01% or 74,445 shares. Bright Rock Mgmt Llc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 32,400 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bessemer Gru Inc holds 28,919 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paylocity Receives Four Awards Recognizing Rapid Growth and Workplace Excellence – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Invest in This Recent Sushi Chain IPO? – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Time to Invest in Marijuana? Read This Now. – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Add Abbott (ABT) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bango Adds Spotify as Business Partner to Delight Millions of New Customers – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D has invested 2.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 132,400 are held by Jlb And Assoc. Summit Wealth Advisors Lc has invested 0.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Letko Brosseau Assocs Incorporated holds 0% or 4,000 shares. Artemis Inv Llp accumulated 1.58 million shares. Central Financial Bank And Com accumulated 14,339 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management has invested 1.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sfmg Limited Com has invested 0.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connable Office reported 49,322 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Aristotle Capital Management Ltd invested 4.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 17,059 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 4.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 884,850 shares. 10,000 are owned by Horseman Mngmt. Alesco Lc owns 10,503 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt owns 4,881 shares.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15,357 shares to 823,011 shares, valued at $109.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 12,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,469 shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).