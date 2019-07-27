Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Lowered Position by $384,128 as Valuation Rose; Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Cut Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by $10.88 Million

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.12 billion market cap company. It closed at $30.21 lastly. It is up 3.80% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 6,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,918 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 50,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 2.83M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 12,857 shares to 15,005 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Services accumulated 562 shares. State Street stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fred Alger Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mufg Americas Hldg has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Loudon Limited Liability Co holds 3.38% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 62,240 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested 0.29% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Zeke Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Banque Pictet & Cie owns 78,371 shares. Dearborn Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,358 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 0% or 80 shares. Covington Cap Management, California-based fund reported 48,430 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 6,810 are held by Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company stated it has 0.15% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999. $150,000 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN. 1,104 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $33,264 on Thursday, July 18. Shares for $302,550 were sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). South State Corporation invested in 0.06% or 21,674 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Com, Michigan-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs owns 37,494 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Town And Country Bank & Trust And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 50,127 shares. 33,400 were reported by American Natl Co Tx. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 21 shares. Moreover, Pacific Glob Invest Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 6,990 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 6.82M shares or 4.3% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0.13% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.18% or 13,100 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Smith Moore & accumulated 18,082 shares. Moreover, South Street Advsr Limited has 0.17% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Nwq Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.18M shares or 0.75% of the stock.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 508,500 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $27.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 132,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.