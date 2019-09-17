Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Lifted Holding by $1.44 Million as Share Value Declined; Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Position in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by $408,430

Capital Advisors Ltd Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 79.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Ltd Llc sold 3,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 948 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 4,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $111.12. About 2.35 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND RESEARCH PACT THROUGH 2020; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – ADDITION OF NEUVAX TO HERCEPTIN DID NOT RESULT IN ANY ADDITIONAL CARDIOTOXICITY COMPARED TO HERCEPTIN ALONE; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 22/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – LABEL UPDATE IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY IN UNITED STATES; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF and Lilly Extend Collaboration Supporting Type 1 Diabetes Research; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 14/05/2018 – Lilly to buy cancer drug developer AurKa Pharma; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF; 31/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Phase 3a Trial Completed of Pioneer 2, With Oral Semaglutide

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 2.83M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought $28,990.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 19.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

