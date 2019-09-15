Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Boosted Stake; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Shellback Capital LP Cut Holding by $2.62 Million

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 7,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 24,412 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.47 million, down from 31,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.86. About 1.13 million shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $802.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 10,836 shares to 62,980 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 1,378 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Sandy Spring National Bank holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 8,698 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group owns 180 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tobam has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Shelton holds 0.12% or 5,771 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Braun Stacey Associates Inc invested in 35,666 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 0.48% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,145 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc stated it has 129 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Raymond James & holds 0.06% or 112,769 shares. Andra Ap owns 17,600 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 21.56 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.