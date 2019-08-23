Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Bellecapital International LTD Has Decreased Holding as Shares Declined; Copeland Capital Management Upped Calavo Growers (CVGW) Holding by $1.86 Million; Share Value Declined

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 22,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 301,450 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.28M, up from 278,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 183,930 shares traded or 27.55% up from the average. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 23,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 83,256 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 106,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 3.47M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,108 shares to 9,713 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $211.12 million for 20.60 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

