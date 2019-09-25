Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Bell State Bank & Trust Upped Stake by $406,752 as Market Valuation Declined; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holder Crestwood Advisors Upped Stake

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 12,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 26,325 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, up from 13,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 734,950 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 62.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 136,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 355,163 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.47M, up from 218,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $131.43. About 1.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 87,609 shares to 325,553 shares, valued at $15.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 54,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,607 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SNY).

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $444.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 27,456 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218.