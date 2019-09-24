Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Bell State Bank & Trust Has Upped Its Stake; Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Cut Its White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Holding by $1.02 Million; Share Value Rose

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 12,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 26,325 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, up from 13,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 3.37 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40M, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1078.9. About 17,080 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $444.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 27,456 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cadence Cap Management reported 22,016 shares. Wms Ltd accumulated 12,996 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc reported 441,500 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 201,663 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 816,086 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 274 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp. Fulton Bancorp Na holds 7,903 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Everence Capital holds 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 16,064 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 650 are held by Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 10,104 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Whitnell & owns 14,400 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 91,101 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.