Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Barbara Oil Company Lowered Its Holding by $576,000; Destination Wealth Management Maintains Stake in Visa (V)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1424.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 61,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 66,115 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 4,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 8.39M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.63. About 7.95 million shares traded or 68.78% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Cap reported 0.37% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Grisanti Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3.04% or 31,948 shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt owns 19,789 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 112,690 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Inv House Limited Liability Com owns 0.66% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 39,035 shares. Selkirk Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.54% or 40,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited owns 137,315 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 1.70 million shares. Bluestein R H And reported 418,444 shares. Timessquare Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fayerweather Charles accumulated 2,125 shares. Horizon Investments Limited invested in 0.04% or 7,966 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Llc stated it has 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 2.26 million shares to 285,111 shares, valued at $14.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44M for 20.58 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.08 million activity. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264 on Thursday, July 18. Another trade for 39,583 shares valued at $2.49M was sold by Hein LeLand J. The insider Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999.