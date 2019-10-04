Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder American International Group Increased Its Stake by $8.45 Million; Minerva Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by $352,000

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $655.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 135,754 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Upton: Holland Sentinel: Upton talks school safety, Great Lakes protection at Holland event; 15/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU, CSCSU Great Lakes Host CAPS Program Participants; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown, Portman Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 09/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: 7th Fleet Commander Tours TSC Great Lakes and Learning Sites; 26/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on Blocking Cloture of Legislation that Harms the Great Lakes; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY TO BUILD, OWN, OPERATE 250MW PLANT; 18/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members meet in Charleston for annual Great Lakes Regional Conference; 25/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Denim Day Event

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 76.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 264,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 607,809 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.81M, up from 343,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 1.02M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.17% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 963,722 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Strs Ohio reported 64,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 15,875 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Advisors Llc invested in 0.06% or 100,434 shares. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Hillsdale Investment Management reported 338,300 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 51,146 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap invested in 69,322 shares. Eam Limited Company holds 318,716 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp has 46,586 shares. Mackenzie Finance stated it has 73,330 shares. Tcw Grp Inc Inc stated it has 412,402 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 80,685 shares.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30 million for 19.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 6,108 shares to 97,633 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 3,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,151 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).