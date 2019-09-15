Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Value Declined While Boston Research & Management Has Increased by $2.58 Million Its Stake; Bluemar Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Voya Finl (VOYA) by $2.22 Million as Stock Price Rose

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 97.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 80,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 163,726 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34M, up from 82,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 23.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 40,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 209,076 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.56M, up from 168,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 1.31M shares traded or 1.60% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $247.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,940 shares to 69,123 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $342.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26,838 shares to 86,420 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,291 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.