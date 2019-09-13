Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Value Declined While Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Boosted Holding; Dominion Energy (D) Holding Lifted by Amg Funds Llc

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 144.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 10,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 17,634 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 7,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $78.36. About 951,806 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 111.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 26,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 50,748 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, up from 23,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 1.06M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), A Stock That Climbed 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Freedom Mobile Launches Fast LTE Network in Prince George with Special Offer On Big Gig Unlimited Plans and Absolute Zero Deal – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “China Telecom Collaborates With China Unicom for 5G Network – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fastenal (FAST) August Sales Consistent With Market Pattern – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis joins Pfizer with FDA fast-track tag for lung cancer hopeful – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 2.38 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Covington, a California-based fund reported 92,980 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 25,785 shares stake. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The New York-based Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.28% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 30.48M are held by State Street Corporation. California-based Intersect Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wetherby Asset owns 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 16,966 shares. Johnson Group holds 0.01% or 4,922 shares in its portfolio. London Of Virginia has invested 1.9% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kdi Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 118,268 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Eaton Vance Mgmt has 581,471 shares. Bessemer Group invested in 0.01% or 57,452 shares. 38,236 were reported by Sequent Asset Limited Liability Co.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 21,045 shares to 129,396 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 85,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,379 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) owns 7,749 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 577,261 shares. Wesbanco National Bank has 0.86% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 42,785 were accumulated by Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc. First Natl holds 0.54% or 74,921 shares in its portfolio. Madison Invest holds 156,031 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Hilton Limited Company has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Westpac Banking has 63,277 shares. 4,833 were accumulated by Gm Advisory Group. Wallington Asset Management Limited reported 46,579 shares. Cypress Capital invested in 0.7% or 45,804 shares. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 0.66% or 34,009 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc has 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Asset Mngmt One Commerce Ltd owns 516,813 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 110,760 shares.