Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Price Declined While Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Stake; Scharf Investments Increases Position in Cvs Health (CVS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 16,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 40,867 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.49 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 37,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.78M, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $63.43. About 4.33 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,715 shares to 36,365 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 107,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16M shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

