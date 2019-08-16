Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Raised by First Long Island Investors Llc; Quinn Opportunity Partners Lifted Its Gamestop (GME) Stake by $906,950

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp (GME) by 259.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 90,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 125,695 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 2.78 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments LLC Exits Position in GameStop; 30/05/2018 – GameStop and Extra Life Host First-Ever Charity Event at E3 Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®; 16/05/2018 – Hedge fund asks GameStop to conduct strategic review – CNBC; 29/03/2018 – GameStop’s Dying Strategy Offers No Long Term Value: Street Wrap; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 TOTAL SALES DOWN 2.0% TO 6.0%; 28/03/2018 – GameStop Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.35; 16/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND TIGER MANAGEMENT SENDS LETTER TO GAMESTOP URGING RETAILER TO ADOPT A TURNAROUND PLAN – CNBC; 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rises on Report That Investor Urged a Strategic Review; 16/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CONFIRMS IT RECEIVED LETTER FROM TIGER MANAGEMENT; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler Resigns for Personal Reasons

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 4,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 293,495 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43 million, up from 289,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 2.47M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 779,000 shares to 480,110 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 66,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Inv Advisors Limited invested in 31,193 shares. Spark Investment Management Ltd Co owns 0.49% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 1.03M shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 470,700 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 22,288 shares. Kennedy Capital holds 349,528 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Hsbc Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 42,207 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 307,200 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation accumulated 17,108 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd stated it has 809,099 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Prudential holds 300,706 shares. Principal Gp holds 0.01% or 819,400 shares in its portfolio. 17,020 are owned by Ww Asset. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) or 149,663 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 3.53 million shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,210 shares to 130,689 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,800 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 5,953 were reported by Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Oh. Andra Ap reported 99,000 shares stake. Duncker Streett & Company has 18,708 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs accumulated 4,576 shares. Ohio-based Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Park National Corp Oh holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 5,850 shares. Cypress Cap Group owns 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 5,855 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% or 11,259 shares in its portfolio. 62,240 are held by Loudon Inv Mngmt Limited Com. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 1.12M shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 7,000 shares. Castleark Lc holds 0.09% or 36,210 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Cap Management reported 4,600 shares. Conning Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,170 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $28,990.