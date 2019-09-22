Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Increased by Bell State Bank & Trust; As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Share Value Rose, Motley Fool Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $7.07 Million

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 124,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.43M, down from 339,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.87. About 1.10 million shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 12,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 26,325 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, up from 13,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $896.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 220,750 shares to 441,500 shares, valued at $14.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold XPO shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.16 million shares or 4.63% less from 74.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,353 were accumulated by Trexquant L P. Tributary Mgmt Limited Co reported 5,200 shares. 114 are held by Synovus Financial Corporation. Brinker Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,460 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd reported 335,000 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 978 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 1.29 million shares. Middleton & Ma invested in 20,385 shares. Northern Tru invested in 942,809 shares. Js Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 4,700 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). L And S, a California-based fund reported 19,338 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 678,506 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 347,367 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 42 shares.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $98.63M for 16.79 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought $28,990.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $444.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 27,456 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck invested in 1,106 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 213,443 shares. Sns Fincl Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 10,956 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 7,435 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc accumulated 10,800 shares. Northstar Inv Advisors Limited Com has 240,002 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada accumulated 3,218 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.3% or 59,876 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3,206 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 410,391 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 22,484 were reported by Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Incorporated. Confluence Investment Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Logan Mgmt Incorporated has 0.3% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).