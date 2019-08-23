Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Held by Strategic Financial Services Inc; Mariner Wealth Advisors Cut Its Stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by $663,160 as Stock Value Declined

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 1.99M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 50.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 11,233 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 22,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $59.17. About 1.64 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc invested in 234,628 shares. Moreover, Wespac Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 20,101 were accumulated by Telemus Capital Lc. Moreover, Oarsman Capital has 0.17% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 5,668 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 164,672 shares. Grand Jean Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.12% or 4,404 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Financial reported 488 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hills Commercial Bank And Trust Company has 1.59% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Counselors has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3,407 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Trust accumulated 0.06% or 2,720 shares. Roundview Limited Company reported 36,837 shares. Uss Inv Mngmt Ltd has 484,200 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Castleark Management Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 36,210 shares.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,613 shares to 66,675 shares, valued at $12.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 10,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,581 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Citigroup Inc owns 701,373 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Regions Financial has 12,227 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gam Ag reported 0.02% stake. Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). First Amer Natl Bank owns 0.23% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 53,457 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.09% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 814,752 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department has 6,184 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Us Natl Bank De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Fincl Counselors stated it has 4,614 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Axa holds 0.08% or 350,017 shares. Cls Invs reported 78 shares. Sigma Planning holds 6,576 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.04% or 93,410 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Ltd invested in 4,177 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $159 activity.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vereit Inc by 42,855 shares to 54,129 shares, valued at $453,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 43,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).