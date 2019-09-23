Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Held by Liberty Capital Management Inc; Fernwood Investment Management Stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) Upped as Shares Declined

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 38,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 77,559 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 38,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 5.46M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 923 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 5,602 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 4,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $7.95 during the last trading session, reaching $642.15. About 16,986 shares traded or 20.14% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL)

Since March 25, 2019, it had 106 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.91 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC bought $38,265 worth of stock or 42 shares.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Files Investor Presentation Asking Shareholders to â€œTrust General Cook to Keep TPL on Trackâ€ – Business Wire” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust: Review Of The Quarter And Ruminations About The Future – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Pacific Land to explore C-corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 5,469 shares. Wellington Llp holds 0% or 1,565 shares in its portfolio. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 500 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 1,800 were accumulated by Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il. Fmr Ltd has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 16,665 shares. Da Davidson And, Montana-based fund reported 278 shares. Washington-based Newfocus Finance Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 9,698 shares. Alps Advisors Inc holds 532 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Bokf Na reported 4,900 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Key Gp Holdg (Cayman), Bahamas-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Ltd Co owns 1,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moors & Cabot has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saturna Cap Corporation holds 1.21 million shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Marshfield Assoc reported 2.79M shares. M&R Cap Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo reported 0.05% stake. Auxier Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 108,142 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gru, a Ohio-based fund reported 84 shares. Barbara Oil holds 16,000 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Sequent Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 38,236 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va owns 8,040 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc owns 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 9.93 million shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership holds 82,291 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 13,583 shares. Griffin Asset holds 0.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 23,576 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S.Africa’s Grand Parade posts FY profit on Dunkin’ closure – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Highlights From the Grocery Industry’s Biggest Conference – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Recent IPO In The Market’s Hottest Sector – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AstraZeneca’s Farxiga Gets Fast Track Tag for Renal Outcome – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Not so fast: U.S. CDC isn’t ready to blame illicit ‘street vapes’ for illnesses – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J.