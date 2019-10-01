Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Held by Kdi Capital Partners Llc; Provident Trust Co Has Upped Its Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Holding by $8.59 Million as Stock Rose

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 76.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 51,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 118,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 67,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 1.48M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 32,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 700,050 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185.00M, up from 667,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $285.54. About 628,106 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Liberty Capital accumulated 1.13% or 77,559 shares. Next Financial Group Inc holds 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 12,140 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Spinnaker Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,586 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited reported 10,481 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 4,922 are held by Johnson Group Inc. Strategic Fincl reported 181,356 shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 24,523 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 22,778 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Com reported 1.86% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Thomas Story Son Ltd Com holds 2.66% or 158,688 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 51,647 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE) by 56,431 shares to 139,738 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,884 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,825 shares to 6,835 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.