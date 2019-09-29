Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Has Increased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Evermay Wealth Management Trimmed by $386,172 Its Holding

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 204 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,887 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 3,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 15/03/2018 – Second Time in Two Years Amazon Japan Has Come Under Antitrust Scrutiny; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications; 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech; 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 25,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 51,360 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 25,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 238,968 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel has 1.41% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 845,000 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 31,024 shares. Michigan-based Azimuth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.63% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 169,772 shares or 2.37% of the stock. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Van Eck Assoc holds 1,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wendell David Assoc invested in 0.25% or 51,500 shares. Check Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ca invested in 0.01% or 8,060 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc stated it has 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kdi Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 1.44% or 118,268 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Gru stated it has 22,354 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Greenleaf reported 40,114 shares. City holds 0% or 564 shares in its portfolio. Whittier reported 0% stake.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,223 shares to 138,909 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 160,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,122 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Evermay Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $343.58M and $360.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 24,485 shares to 703,279 shares, valued at $35.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.