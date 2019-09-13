Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Has Boosted by Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc; Annex Advisory Services Position in Lam Research (LRCX) Has Trimmed by $1.47 Million

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 20,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 45,116 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 24,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 489,264 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 85.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1,383 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 9,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $236.95. About 332,059 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lam Research (LRCX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LRCX, ADTN, SO – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lam gets target boost on TSMC ties – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research (LRCX) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.03M for 19.68 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $710.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18,582 shares to 22,361 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $144.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10,009 shares to 15,911 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

