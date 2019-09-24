Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Has Boosted by Liberty Capital Management Inc; Yhb Investment Advisors Has Raised Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 38,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 77,559 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 38,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 2.82 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 92,955 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10 million, up from 89,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $135.36. About 1.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $629.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 15,575 shares to 45,800 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSK) by 20,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,763 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, South Street Advisors Limited Com has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,920 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,436 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Woodstock stated it has 1.98% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Valmark Advisers has 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.16% or 9,931 shares. Pinnacle Assocs holds 108,488 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd has 0.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com owns 502,597 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Principal Fin Group invested in 0.14% or 1.16 million shares. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0.2% or 33,717 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pacific Glob Invest Com has 0.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 2.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 13,906 shares. 51,391 were reported by Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Benedict owns 17,775 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 915,546 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 13,753 shares stake. Baxter Bros accumulated 0.2% or 27,298 shares. Sadoff Management Lc reported 14,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has 91,404 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 441,500 were reported by Motley Fool Asset Ltd Llc. Davenport & Co Limited Co invested in 22,916 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). London Co Of Virginia holds 6.78M shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 240,002 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 7,500 shares. Citigroup holds 191,055 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.23M shares. Provident Invest Mngmt Inc reported 1.13M shares or 5.46% of all its holdings.