Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Has Boosted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Samlyn Capital Boosted Holding by $77.06 Million

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 83.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 554,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.30 million, up from 665,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 118,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 236,067 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69 million, up from 117,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 5,384 shares to 54,396 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 21,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,990 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 1.72M shares to 841,171 shares, valued at $30.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 111,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,157 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings.

