Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Boosted by Parthenon Llc; Valueact Holdings LP Boosted Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Position

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 151,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 301,972 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 million, up from 150,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.59 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 31.55M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 billion, up from 29.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 9.12M shares traded or 209.42% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Seagate Technology plcâ€™s (NASDAQ:STX) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Seagate Technology PLC Ordinary Shares (Ireland) (STX) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Seagate Technology plc’s (NASDAQ:STX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate (STX) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.6% Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 31.55 million are owned by Valueact Holding Lp. Andra Ap accumulated 144,800 shares. Iat Reinsurance reported 500 shares stake. Wright Serv Incorporated stated it has 6,862 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 71,789 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Ltd. 21,000 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Td Asset Mngmt owns 108,698 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. American Century Cos, Missouri-based fund reported 381,982 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 872,237 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 741 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.04% or 8,234 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 14,790 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 29,027 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP has 70,858 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 1.50 million shares to 4.24 million shares, valued at $159.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc by 3.39M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $466.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,725 shares to 192,452 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Llc has 0.18% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Baxter Bros accumulated 27,298 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 650,207 shares. Navellier And stated it has 69,135 shares. Natixis Advsr LP invested in 201,663 shares. Td Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,530 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,360 shares. 256 are held by Transamerica Fincl Advisors Inc. The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Arcadia Management Corp Mi invested in 133,294 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr owns 0.35% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 67,086 shares. Linscomb & Williams invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has 182 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).