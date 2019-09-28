Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Boosted by Bell State Bank & Trust; As Capital One Finl (COF) Stock Price Declined, Camelot Portfolios Has Lifted Holding

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 37.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 5,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 13,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.17M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 12,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 26,325 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, up from 13,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was made by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

