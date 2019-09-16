Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Value Declined While Umb Bank N A Has Raised Stake; Farallon Capital Management Increases Holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 123.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 32,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 59,328 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, up from 26,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The hedge fund held 960,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.01 million, up from 940,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $67.97. About 146,744 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 26,319 shares to 197,803 shares, valued at $17.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 9,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,904 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Fin has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 31,737 shares. Meyer Handelman Co invested in 0.01% or 7,000 shares. Wisconsin-based Oarsman Cap Inc has invested 0.17% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corp holds 10,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap Incorporated invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 193,050 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 71,524 shares. Kistler holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 580 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Invest has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 46,435 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 210,050 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). National Pension holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 788,783 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 82,291 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp accumulated 19,417 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ENTA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.53 million shares or 3.35% more from 16.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,815 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Qs Invsts Ltd accumulated 44,840 shares or 0.04% of the stock. United Automobile Association owns 51,641 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bankshares Tru invested in 0% or 26 shares. 9,667 are owned by Navellier Inc. Us Bank & Trust De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 222 shares. Victory Capital owns 793 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna International Gp Llp has 0% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 61,272 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 4,903 shares. 24,715 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System. Northern invested in 234,037 shares. 5,474 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Company. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). 710 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Comerica State Bank invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

